Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ilhan Omar blasts claim she staged syringe attack as suspect is charged

Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked by man with syringe at town hall
  • The man accused of attacking Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis has been charged with forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar.
  • Anthony Kazmierczak lunged at Omar and squirted her with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar, which stained her clothes and may have reached her face and eye, according to an FBI affidavit.
  • Kazmierczak had a history of threatening statements against Omar, including a comment that “somebody should kill that b****,” according to the court documents.
  • Omar has faced claims she staged the attack, including from President Donald Trump who told ABC News that Omar “probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”
  • Replying to a post on X accusing her of staging the attack, Omar wrote Thursday, “I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life. Something you coward losers will never understand. So f*** off.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in