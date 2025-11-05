Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pair in critical condition after man strikes car into several people

The suspect attempted to set fire to his vehicle which contained gas cylinders
The suspect attempted to set fire to his vehicle which contained gas cylinders (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
  • A 35-year-old man was arrested after deliberately striking several people with his car in a 35-minute rampage on the French holiday island of Ile d’Oleron.
  • Two people are in a critical condition following the incident, which saw five individuals hit, with earlier reports indicating up to 10 injured in total.
  • The suspect, known for multiple past offences, attempted to set fire to his vehicle, which contained gas cylinders, and was tasered by police.
  • Upon arrest, the man reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", but the motive remains unconfirmed, and the incident is not currently being treated as a terror attack.
  • The suspect is not on France's radicalisation prevention list but is reported to have recently become radicalised, alongside a history of drug and alcohol abuse.
