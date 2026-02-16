Almost 30 arrested after female IDF soldiers chased through the streets of Tel Aviv
- Israeli police arrested 28 people after a large mob of ultra-Orthodox men chased two female IDF soldiers through the streets of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.
- The riots, sparked by anger over military conscription orders, resulted in a police patrol car being overturned, a police motorcycle set alight, and five officers injured.
- Most of the 28 Haredi men and teenagers arrested have since been freed, with a lawyer claiming a lack of evidence, though two suspects were ordered to five days of house arrest.
- Police are continuing their search for the individuals responsible for damaging the police vehicles during the unrest.
- The violence follows a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that ended a long-standing exemption for Haredi Jews from military conscription, with opposition leader Yair Lapid condemning the government's response to such incidents.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks