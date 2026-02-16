Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Almost 30 arrested after female IDF soldiers chased through the streets of Tel Aviv

Two female IDF soldiers chased by mob of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men
  • Israeli police arrested 28 people after a large mob of ultra-Orthodox men chased two female IDF soldiers through the streets of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.
  • The riots, sparked by anger over military conscription orders, resulted in a police patrol car being overturned, a police motorcycle set alight, and five officers injured.
  • Most of the 28 Haredi men and teenagers arrested have since been freed, with a lawyer claiming a lack of evidence, though two suspects were ordered to five days of house arrest.
  • Police are continuing their search for the individuals responsible for damaging the police vehicles during the unrest.
  • The violence follows a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that ended a long-standing exemption for Haredi Jews from military conscription, with opposition leader Yair Lapid condemning the government's response to such incidents.
