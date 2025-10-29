IDF claims footage shows Hamas staging recovery of hostage body
- The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released drone footage claiming Hamas staged the recovery of an Israeli hostage's body.
- The IDF alleges the video shows a corpse being moved from a building, buried and then presented to a Red Cross representative as a new discovery.
- The Red Cross condemned the alleged act as “unacceptable”, stating they were not aware that a body had been placed at the site before their arrival.
- The footage, published on Tuesday (28 October), has not been independently verified.
- Hamas has not commented on the footage, but is expected to return all remains under a US-brokered ceasefire.