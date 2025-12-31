Temperatures hit near 20C in Iceland over Christmas period
- Iceland recorded its warmest Christmas Eve on record, with temperatures reaching 19.8C in the eastern town of Seyðisfjörður on 24 December.
- This temperature significantly exceeded the previous December record of 19.7C from 2019, contrasting sharply with the typical December range of -1C to 4C.
- The Icelandic Meteorological Office attributed the unusual warmth to an influx of warm, moist air of tropical origin, strong winds, and local terrain effects.
- Scientists note that such temperature spikes are becoming more frequent as Iceland warms rapidly, with the Arctic region experiencing heating at more than twice the global average.
- The environmental impacts of this warming include the first recorded presence of mosquitoes in Iceland, retreating glaciers, and the increased detection of fish species typically found in warmer southern waters.