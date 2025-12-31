Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Temperatures hit near 20C in Iceland over Christmas period

Iceland has experienced record temperatures this year
Iceland has experienced record temperatures this year (Getty/iStock)
  • Iceland recorded its warmest Christmas Eve on record, with temperatures reaching 19.8C in the eastern town of Seyðisfjörður on 24 December.
  • This temperature significantly exceeded the previous December record of 19.7C from 2019, contrasting sharply with the typical December range of -1C to 4C.
  • The Icelandic Meteorological Office attributed the unusual warmth to an influx of warm, moist air of tropical origin, strong winds, and local terrain effects.
  • Scientists note that such temperature spikes are becoming more frequent as Iceland warms rapidly, with the Arctic region experiencing heating at more than twice the global average.
  • The environmental impacts of this warming include the first recorded presence of mosquitoes in Iceland, retreating glaciers, and the increased detection of fish species typically found in warmer southern waters.
