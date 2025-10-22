Mystery as mosquitoes found in previously insect-free nation
- Mosquitoes have been discovered in Iceland for the first time, ending its status as one of only two places globally considered insect-free.
- Three Culiseta annulata mosquitoes were found in Kiðafell, near Reykjavík, by amateur naturalist Björn Hjaltason; the discovery has been confirmed by the Icelandic Institute of Natural History.
- The find is significant as Iceland's freezing winters previously prevented mosquitoes from establishing, though the specific species found is known to tolerate cold temperatures.
- While experts are unsure how these mosquitoes arrived, possibly by ship or cargo, the discovery raises concerns given Iceland's rapid climate warming.
- Scientists suggest that rising temperatures could facilitate the establishment of other mosquito species in Iceland, even if Culiseta annulata can already tolerate the cold.