Mystery as mosquitoes found in previously insect-free nation

  • Mosquitoes have been discovered in Iceland for the first time, ending its status as one of only two places globally considered insect-free.
  • Three Culiseta annulata mosquitoes were found in Kiðafell, near Reykjavík, by amateur naturalist Björn Hjaltason; the discovery has been confirmed by the Icelandic Institute of Natural History.
  • The find is significant as Iceland's freezing winters previously prevented mosquitoes from establishing, though the specific species found is known to tolerate cold temperatures.
  • While experts are unsure how these mosquitoes arrived, possibly by ship or cargo, the discovery raises concerns given Iceland's rapid climate warming.
  • Scientists suggest that rising temperatures could facilitate the establishment of other mosquito species in Iceland, even if Culiseta annulata can already tolerate the cold.
