Video shows Alex Pretti helping bystander before he is killed by federal agents
- Alex Pretti, while filming federal officers during a protest on Saturday morning, was shoved by an officer and subsequently struggled with multiple officers.
- During the altercation, Pretti was surrounded by at least seven officers, with one appearing to strike him with a canister.
- An officer unholstered a gun, and another was seen holding a pistol as a shot rang out, causing Pretti to collapse.
- After the initial shot, officers backed off, and at least nine more shots were heard as Pretti lay motionless on the street.
- Bystanders reacted with horror, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported being denied access to the scene.