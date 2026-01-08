Noem insists ICE agent who shot and killed woman was hit by vehicle
- Department of Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem has doubled down on her self-defense claims in the Minneapolis ICE shooting, saying the ICE agent who shot and killed a woman was hit by her vehicle.
- “He was hit by the vehicle, went to hospital and received treatment, was released, and is spending time with his family now,” Noem said Thursday as she was grilled on the shooting at an unrelated news conference in New York City.
- The federal government claims the victim, 37-year-old mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, was committing “an act of domestic terrorism” when the agent shot her as she drove away from an immigration operation.
- Video shows Good sitting in her SUV in the middle of an icy road as agents order her to get out. When she begins to move the vehicle, an agent fires multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking her in the head.
- The victim’s family has called her killing murder, and the head of Minnesota’s state investigations agency said Thursday that the U.S. attorney’s office has barred it from taking part in the investigation.