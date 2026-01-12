Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More than $350,000 raised to support ICE shooter Jonathan Ross despite public outcry

Cell phone footage shows shooting of Renee Good from ICE agent's perspective
  • Donations are being raised for an ICE officer accused of killing activist Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, amidst ongoing protests across the US.
  • Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead by federal immigration agent Jonathan Ross in her SUV, sparking public outcry and scrutiny of the incident.
  • A GoFundMe account for the officer's legal defence has received significant donations, including a reported $10,000 from hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.
  • The administration blamed Good for the confrontation and announced it would send hundreds more federal law enforcement agents to Minnesota.
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for ICE to leave the city, accusing federal law enforcement of making the community less safe.
