ICE agents storm church and arrest man volunteering at food bank

  • Federal immigration agents reportedly entered the North Hills United Methodist Church grounds in Los Angeles during a food ministry on Jan. 29, causing distress among attendees.
  • Church officials stated that agents, some masked and carrying weapons, forced their way in despite being asked not to, disrupting the food drive and other church activities.
  • A community member, Carlos Chavez, was arrested during the incident, with the church describing the event as causing "terror" and "desecration" of their property.
  • Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin clarified that agents did not target the church but were conducting an "immigration enforcement operation in the area," leading to Chavez's arrest after he allegedly ran from law enforcement.
  • Chavez, identified as an "illegal alien from Mexico" previously removed in 2016, has since been deported to Mexico, according to his wife and Homeland Security.
