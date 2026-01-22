Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE agents authorized to enter homes without warrants

Latest on situation in Minneapolis
  • Federal immigration officers are now claiming extensive authority to forcibly enter private residences without a judge’s warrant, marking a significant departure from long-established guidance.
  • The new directive, issued by ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, permits agents to use force to gain entry to homes to arrest individuals with a final order of removal.
  • This policy directly conflicts with Fourth Amendment protections and overturns years of advice given to immigrant communities, which previously stated a judge-signed warrant was required for forced entry.
  • The change, revealed through an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press via a whistleblower, is reportedly being used to train new ICE officers, contradicting existing training materials.
  • Advocates and legal groups anticipate legal challenges and strong criticism, as the policy undermines the constitutional rights of individuals in their homes.
