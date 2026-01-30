Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Schools and businesses close as US braces for nationwide ‘blackout’

‘We’re here to frustrate and demoralize’: The locals in Minneapolis tracking Trump’s ICE agents’ every move
  • Protests and a general strike are planned across 46 US states Friday as demonstrators oppose the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and demand federal agents withdraw from Minnesota.
  • Multiple businesses announced they will be closed during the “blackout,” and some schools in Arizona and Colorado canceled classes in anticipation of mass absences.
  • The demonstrations follow public outrage over the fatal shootings of two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, by immigration officers in Minnesota.
  • Organizers are calling for a sustained movement, including walkouts and boycotts, writing, “The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country — to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN.
  • A recent poll indicates that American approval of Trump's immigration policy has fallen to its lowest point in his second term, with a majority believing the crackdown has gone too far.
