Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Judge slams ICE for ‘extraordinary violations’ and orders chief to appear in court

Anti-ICE protesters gather outside Minnesota hotel after Bovino's removal from role
  • A chief federal judge in Minnesota has ordered the acting director of ICE, Todd Lyons, to appear in court to explain why detainees have been denied due process.
  • Citing the Trump administration's failure to comply with orders for immigrant bond hearings, the judge wrote, “This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result.”
  • The judge ordered Lyons to appear in court in person Friday to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt, and he acknowledged it is an “extraordinary” demand.
  • “But the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders is likewise extraordinary, and lesser measures have been tried and failed,” Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz wrote.
  • The order comes a day after President Donald Trump ordered border czar Tom Homan to take over his administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota following the second death this month of an American citizen at the hands of an immigration law enforcement officer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in