Immigration agents point guns at US citizen in dramatic footage

‘We’re here to frustrate and demoralize’: The locals in Minneapolis tracking Trump’s ICE agents’ every move
  • A US citizen was arrested at gunpoint by masked federal agents in Saint Peter, Minnesota, in an incident captured on her dash-cam.
  • The woman claims she was observing and recording federal agents, but Homeland Security officials accuse her of obstructing a targeted enforcement operation and driving recklessly.
  • Federal officials said that her actions endangered officers and the public, allowing a "serial criminal illegal alien" to evade arrest.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday amidst increased federal law enforcement presence in Minnesota as part of the Trump administration's anti-immigration campaign.
  • Local police were contacted and later took custody of the woman after federal officers dropped her at the police department, though local police deny intervening in federal operations.
