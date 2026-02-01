Immigration agents point guns at US citizen in dramatic footage
- A US citizen was arrested at gunpoint by masked federal agents in Saint Peter, Minnesota, in an incident captured on her dash-cam.
- The woman claims she was observing and recording federal agents, but Homeland Security officials accuse her of obstructing a targeted enforcement operation and driving recklessly.
- Federal officials said that her actions endangered officers and the public, allowing a "serial criminal illegal alien" to evade arrest.
- The incident occurred on Thursday amidst increased federal law enforcement presence in Minnesota as part of the Trump administration's anti-immigration campaign.
- Local police were contacted and later took custody of the woman after federal officers dropped her at the police department, though local police deny intervening in federal operations.
