Border czar announces ICE ‘draw down’ after Minneapolis shootings

Speaking at a Wednesday morning press conference, Homan characterized the ‘drawdown’ as the result of ‘productive discussions’ with state and local officials
Speaking at a Wednesday morning press conference, Homan characterized the ‘drawdown’ as the result of ‘productive discussions’ with state and local officials (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Border czar Tom Homan says 700 federal agents are leaving Minnesota immediately after two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed during an immigration crackdown.
  • As many as 3,000 federal agents had been sent to the state to carry out large scale immigration raids as part of President Donald Trump’s deportation blitz.
  • Homan said the drawdown comes after "unprecedented" cooperation from Minnesota's elected sheriffs who run county jails.
  • "Let me be clear, President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country," Homan said at a news conference Wednesday. "President Trump made a promise. And we have not directed otherwise.”
  • The FBI is investigating Pretti’s shooting death at the hands of Border Patrol agents, and a medical examiner ruled it a homicide this week.
