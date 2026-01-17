Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge restricts ICE’s crowd control tactics in Minneapolis

Minneapolis unrest grows over surge in ICE agents
  • A US District Judge has prohibited federal officers involved in immigration enforcement in Minneapolis from detaining or using tear gas on peaceful protesters and observers.
  • The ruling, issued by Judge Kate Menendez, also prevents officers from detaining drivers and passengers in vehicles unless there is reasonable suspicion of obstruction.
  • This decision follows a case filed in December by six Minnesota activists, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota.
  • The judge clarified that safely following agents at an appropriate distance does not, by itself, constitute reasonable suspicion for a vehicle stop.
  • The ruling comes amidst increased monitoring of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol activities in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area due to the administration's immigration crackdown.
