Church uses Nativity display to protest ICE deportations
- A Roman Catholic church in Dedham, Massachusetts, displayed an "ICE was here" sign in its Nativity scene, replacing the traditional figures of Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus.
- The protest, conceived by Rev. Stephen Josoma, included a second sign directing people to the LUCE Immigration Justice Network if they saw ICE.
- The action was a protest against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, which has seen large-scale deportations and operations in major US cities, including Boston.
- The display elicited mixed reactions, with some parishioners expressing support while C.J. Doyle of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts criticized it as "divisive" and disrespectful.
- St. Susanna Parish has a history of using its Nativity scene for protest, including a 2018 display featuring baby Jesus in a cage to highlight family separation during the administration's first term.