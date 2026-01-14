Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents identified in huge leak

Will the ICE agent who shot Renee Good be charged?
  • Details of thousands of alleged ICE agents and Border Patrol employees have been leaked online to the ICE List website following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
  • The leak, reportedly from a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower, includes the identities of approximately 4,500 federal agents.
  • Dominick Skinner, the founder of ICE List, said that the shooting was a “last straw” for many within the US government, leading to a significant increase in public submissions of information on DHS personnel.
  • DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the alleged leak, saying it “would constitute 4,500 felonies” and puts officers and their families in serious danger.
  • ICE List is hosted in the Netherlands and thus beyond the reach of the US government.
