Judge orders ICE to release young boy whose detention sparked global outrage
- A federal judge has ordered the release of a five-year-old boy and his father, who were detained by federal immigration officers from their Minneapolis driveway and sent to a Texas detention center.
- District Judge Fred Biery delivered a scathing assessment of the administration's mass deportation campaign, labelling it “ill-conceived and incompetently implemented” and accusing it of “traumatizing children.”
- The boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, and his asylum-seeking father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, were taken into custody last week.
- A photo of Liam wearing a blue bunny hat and being detained went viral, sparking global outrage.
- Judge Biery's three-page order quoted the Fourth Amendment, the Declaration of Independence, and Bible verses; it mandates the release of Liam and his father by 3 February.
