Journalist says she was offered job at ICE after six-minute interview
- Slate reporter Laura Jedeed claims she was offered a job as a deportation officer with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a brief interview and without completing required paperwork.
- Jedeed, who describes herself as 'anti-ICE', attended a Career Expo in Texas last August, where she says she received a tentative offer and later a final job offer, including a listed start date and passed checks, despite not submitting all requested documents.
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disputes Jedeed's account, stating she was 'NEVER offered a job at ICE' and that a tentative selection letter is not a job offer.
- Slate stands by its journalist's reporting, citing video evidence that shows Jedeed advanced through multiple hiring stages beyond the initial tentative selection.
- Jedeed concluded that the alleged sloppiness in ICE's recruitment process means the agency 'effectively has no idea who’s joining its ranks', especially given its significant hiring spree since Donald Trump took office.