School says 5-year-old was used as ‘bait’ by ICE during dad’s arrest
- A five-year-old boy, Liam Ramos, and his father were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis and subsequently transferred to a facility in Texas.
- The detention occurred in their driveway upon returning from preschool, with school officials alleging ICE used the child as "bait" during the arrest of his father.
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) countered, stating the father fled and an agent remained with the child for safety, denying that ICE targeted a minor.
- Liam's father, identified by DHS as an "illegal alien from Ecuador," was reportedly following legal asylum processes, according to the family's lawyer.
- This incident marks the fourth time in recent weeks that a student from Columbia Heights Public Schools has been involved in ICE activity, raising significant concerns among school officials about community safety.