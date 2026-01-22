Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

School says 5-year-old was used as ‘bait’ by ICE during dad’s arrest

Twin Cities officials accuse ICE of targeting off-duty police officers
  • A five-year-old boy, Liam Ramos, and his father were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis and subsequently transferred to a facility in Texas.
  • The detention occurred in their driveway upon returning from preschool, with school officials alleging ICE used the child as "bait" during the arrest of his father.
  • The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) countered, stating the father fled and an agent remained with the child for safety, denying that ICE targeted a minor.
  • Liam's father, identified by DHS as an "illegal alien from Ecuador," was reportedly following legal asylum processes, according to the family's lawyer.
  • This incident marks the fourth time in recent weeks that a student from Columbia Heights Public Schools has been involved in ICE activity, raising significant concerns among school officials about community safety.
