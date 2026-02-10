Irish man trapped in ICE detention centre for months ‘fears for life’
- An Irish man, Seamus Culleton, has described conditions in an Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) centre as a "modern day concentration camp" after being detained for over four months.
- Culleton, arrested during an immigration sweep in Boston on 9 September 2025, claims he has "no quality of life" due to being locked in a room with limited outside access and food.
- Speaking to RTE’s Liveline, he expressed fear for his life, alleging that staff members have killed people within the detention centre.
- He has been living in the US for two decades and is married to a US citizen.
- Ireland’s foreign affairs department confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks