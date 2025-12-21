Trump’s border chief says ICE arrests will ‘explode greatly next year’
- The Trump administration is gearing up for a more aggressive immigration crackdown in 2026, supported by an additional $170 billion in funding for ICE and Border Patrol through 2029.
- The expanded strategy includes hiring thousands of new agents, opening more detention centers, increasing arrests in local jails, and partnering with private firms to track down undocumented migrants.
- White House border czar Tom Homan predicts a substantial rise in arrests, telling Reuters, “I think you're going to see the numbers explode greatly next year.”
- Homan said the plans “absolutely” include more enforcement actions at workplaces after 2025 raids largely avoided farms, factories and other businesses that are economically important but known to employ immigrants without legal status.
- This intensified approach comes despite growing signs of political backlash ahead of next year’s midterm elections and a dip in Trump’s approval rating on immigration policy.