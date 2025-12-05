CCTV footage shows masked ICE agents chasing young woman down the street
- A 23-year-old woman named Jacelynn was chased by masked ICE agents near her home in Louisiana.
- Surveillance footage from Wednesday, 3 December, shows Jacelynn sprinting to her front door while being pursued by several masked men.
- Jacelynn, a mother, stated she is a US citizen, born and raised in Louisiana, and informed the agents of this twice.
- The incident took place as the Department of Homeland Security announced an immigration enforcement operation in the New Orleans area.