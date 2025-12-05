Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CCTV footage shows masked ICE agents chasing young woman down the street

Young woman narrowly avoids being snatched by masked men in Louisiana - turns out it's ICE
  • A 23-year-old woman named Jacelynn was chased by masked ICE agents near her home in Louisiana.
  • Surveillance footage from Wednesday, 3 December, shows Jacelynn sprinting to her front door while being pursued by several masked men.
  • Jacelynn, a mother, stated she is a US citizen, born and raised in Louisiana, and informed the agents of this twice.
  • The incident took place as the Department of Homeland Security announced an immigration enforcement operation in the New Orleans area.
