New portal to report ‘unlawful’ ICE agents and other federal officers in California

  • California has launched a new online portal for citizens to report alleged misconduct by federal officers, including those from ICE and CBP.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom stated the tool aims to push back against what state officials termed a 'campaign of terror' by the Trump administration.
  • The portal allows users to submit photos, videos, and detailed accounts of incidents such as excessive force, warrantless searches, or unlawful detention.
  • This initiative follows numerous reports and judicial rulings in California and other states, highlighting instances where federal agents allegedly violated citizens' rights.
  • A White House spokesperson criticised the move, suggesting California should focus on 'dangerous criminal illegal aliens' rather than 'attacking law enforcement officers'.
