ICE agent who killed woman was dragged by car months before shooting
- The ICE agent who shot and killed a woman Wednesday in Minneapolis was “sensitive” after being dragged by a car months earlier, according to Vice President JD Vance.
- Vance said the agent needed over 30 stitches and suffered bad injuries to his leg in 2025, telling reporters Thursday, “So you think maybe he's a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?"
- The agent was helping make an arrest on June 17 when he broke the back of a car window to try to open the vehicle from the inside, DHS told NBC News.
- "As he sped away, the agent’s arm became trapped between the seat and the car frame," the agency told the publication in a statement, adding that the agent was dragged for more than 100 yards.
- Vance doubled down on claims that the victim in Wednesday’s shooting was trying to hit the agent and did so, despite videos and local officials contradicting the federal government’s characterization of the shooting.