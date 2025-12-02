Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Researchers find way to extract DNA from cave sediments

The Conversation Original report by Gerlinde Bigga
  • Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough by developing methods to extract and sequence DNA directly from ancient cave sediments, revolutionising the field of palaeogenetics.
  • This technique allows researchers to reconstruct genetic history spanning tens of thousands of years, providing insights into who inhabited Ice Age Europe and how ecosystems evolved.
  • Advances in genetic sequencing, robotics, and bioinformatics have transformed ancient DNA analysis into a powerful scientific tool, enabling the study of extinct species and human-ecosystem interactions.
  • The Geogenomic Archaeology Campus Tübingen (GACT) in Germany is a key research hub, collaborating internationally to overcome challenges like DNA degradation and contamination in sediment samples.
  • This research helps detect species long gone, trace ancient extinctions, and understand the ecological impact of human presence, offering valuable perspectives on current biodiversity crises.
