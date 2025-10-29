Where is ‘storm of the century’ Hurricane Melissa moving next?
- Hurricane Melissa, dubbed the "storm of the century" and one of the most powerful in Atlantic history, made landfall in eastern Cuba with 120mph winds after causing devastation in Jamaica.
- The slow-moving hurricane has wrought widespread destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with warnings of life-threatening storm surges, flash flooding and landslides.
- It is expected to crawl across Cuba with destructive winds and torrential rainfall before passing over to Bermuda and the Bahamas.
- At least seven people have died across Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with one person still missing, and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness anticipates further fatalities.
- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ordered mass evacuations, displacing at least 735,000 people, while the Bahamas also issued evacuation orders for residents in its southern regions.