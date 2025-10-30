Emergency charters to help as many as 8,000 Britons in Jamaica
- The UK government is arranging emergency charter flights to evacuate an estimated 8,000 British tourists stranded in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is coordinating with travel companies and commercial airlines to restore flights, urging British nationals to register for updates.
- Two specialist rapid deployment teams and the Royal Navy vessel HMS Trent have been dispatched to Jamaica to provide consular assistance and support the evacuation efforts.
- The UK has pledged £2.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding to Jamaica, which will supply essential items such as shelter kits, water filters, and blankets.
- Hurricane Melissa, initially a Category 5 storm with 185mph winds, caused significant damage in Jamaica, particularly in western tourist areas, and has since weakened to a Category 3 after hitting Cuba.