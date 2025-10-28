Animation reveals how Hurricane Melissa intensified dramatically in one day
- Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm recorded this year, made landfall on Tuesday, 28 October, after significantly strengthening over the past 24 hours.
- The Category 5 storm is predicted to bring up to 30 inches of rain and 'life-threatening storm surges' to Jamaica.
- At least seven people have died across the Caribbean, with three fatalities in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.
- Mandatory evacuations were ordered in at least seven flood-prone communities in Jamaica as the hurricane approached.
