Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hundreds of tourists stranded as Hurricane Melissa barrels towards Jamaica

Jamaica braces for Hurricane Melissa as it upgrades to Category 4
  • Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica as a major hurricane on Tuesday, bringing torrential rainfall, storm surges, and winds up to 135mph.
  • The Foreign Office warns of catastrophic flash floods and landslides, with estimates of up to 700mm of rain and 4-metre waves along coastal areas.
  • Jamaica's main airports, Kingston and Montego Bay, are closed, leaving hundreds of British holidaymakers stranded on the island.
  • British Airways has postponed its London Gatwick-Kingston flight by 24 hours, and Virgin Atlantic has grounded its London Heathrow-Montego Bay round-trip due to the adverse weather.
  • The Foreign Office has provided a helpline for UK citizens in Jamaica needing support, while the US Embassy advises American citizens to shelter in place.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in