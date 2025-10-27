Hundreds of tourists stranded as Hurricane Melissa barrels towards Jamaica
- Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica as a major hurricane on Tuesday, bringing torrential rainfall, storm surges, and winds up to 135mph.
- The Foreign Office warns of catastrophic flash floods and landslides, with estimates of up to 700mm of rain and 4-metre waves along coastal areas.
- Jamaica's main airports, Kingston and Montego Bay, are closed, leaving hundreds of British holidaymakers stranded on the island.
- British Airways has postponed its London Gatwick-Kingston flight by 24 hours, and Virgin Atlantic has grounded its London Heathrow-Montego Bay round-trip due to the adverse weather.
- The Foreign Office has provided a helpline for UK citizens in Jamaica needing support, while the US Embassy advises American citizens to shelter in place.