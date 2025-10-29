Hurricane Melissa slams into Cuba amid warning of ‘life-threatening storm surge’
- Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Cuba early on Wednesday with sustained winds of 120 mph, following its devastating impact on Jamaica.
- The storm was the strongest ever recorded to hit Jamaica, striking with winds of up to 185 mph.
- Around 735,000 people were evacuated from their homes in eastern Cuba, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel warning of significant damage.
- In southwestern Jamaica, the parish of St. Elizabeth was left 'underwater', and over 500,000 residents were without power.
- Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reported extensive damage to hospitals, residential and commercial properties, and road infrastructure, anticipating potential loss of life despite no confirmed deaths.