How Hurricane Melissa has impacted Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti
- Hurricane Melissa caused widespread destruction and a double-digit death toll across Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba, leaving homes roofless and infrastructure damaged.
- Haiti reported at least 25 fatalities and 18 people missing, with the southern coastal town of Petit-Goave severely impacted by flooding and collapsed homes.
- In Cuba, the hurricane resulted in collapsed houses, blocked mountain roads, and roofs blown off buildings, with approximately 735,000 people seeking shelter.
- Jamaica experienced at least eight deaths and over 25,000 people in shelters, with 77 percent of the island without power and main roads blocked by landslides.
- The UK confirmed £2.5m in emergency funding for Jamaica following the storm, which made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening.