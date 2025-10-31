UK sending extra £5m in emergency aid to Hurricane Melissa-hit countries
- The UK government has announced an additional £5 million in emergency humanitarian funding to aid the Caribbean region's recovery from Hurricane Melissa.
- This new funding package follows an earlier £2.5 million commitment, bringing the total UK support to £7.5 million for the affected areas.
- The money will be used to provide humanitarian supplies, including over 3,000 shelter kits and 1,500 solar-powered lanterns, and will match public donations up to £1 million for the Red Cross appeal in Jamaica.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated the increased funding is in response to the scale of devastation, ensuring essential supplies reach those most in need.
- Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, caused at least 19 deaths in Jamaica and 30 in Haiti, leaving widespread power outages and thousands seeking shelter.