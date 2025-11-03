Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged after mass Huntingdon train stabbing is named by police

The high speed train was brought to a halt at Huntingdon on Saturday night
The high speed train was brought to a halt at Huntingdon on Saturday night (Chris Radburn/PA)
  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire.
  • He faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm, and one count of possession of a bladed article following an attack on an LNER service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
  • Williams is also accused of another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article for an earlier incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on the same day.
  • He is scheduled to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.
  • British Transport Police are investigating other potential linked offences and have cautioned against prejudicing ongoing criminal proceedings.
