Five injured after out-of-control helicopter crashes into trees
- A helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, Southern California, on Saturday afternoon, leading to five people being hospitalised.
- Dramatic footage showed the aircraft losing control mid-air, spiralling before it crashed into palm trees and became wedged near a pedestrian bridge.
- The injured include two individuals who were on board the helicopter and three people on the street, one of whom is a child.
- The helicopter was reportedly linked to an annual 'Cars 'N Copters' fundraising event scheduled for Sunday.
- The cause of the crash is currently unknown, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board notified to investigate.