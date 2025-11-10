Family provides update on ‘hero’ injured in train stabbing
- Samir Zitouni, an LNER train crew member, has regained consciousness after being seriously injured protecting passengers during a mass stabbing on a train from Doncaster to London.
- Mr Zitouni, known as Sam, was working as a customer experience host when the attack occurred in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.
- Hailed as a hero for saving multiple lives, a GoFundMe page set up in his honour has raised over £40,000.
- His family confirmed he briefly woke up and spoke with his wife, describing it as a "truly positive step forward" in his recovery, though he remains critically unwell but stable.
- Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, and one patient self-presented.