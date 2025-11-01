Two arrested after mass stabbing on busy train to London
- Two men have been arrested following a mass stabbing incident on an LNER train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross on Saturday evening.
- Armed police responded to Huntingdon station, Cambridgeshire, after reports at 7:39 pm of multiple people being stabbed.
- Witnesses described seeing a man with a large knife, with some passengers hiding in toilets and reporting 'blood everywhere' during the attack.
- A number of people were taken to hospital, and the incident led to the closure of Huntingdon station and major disruption to LNER services.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the incident 'deeply concerning,' and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged against speculation.