Human remains found in desert identified after 50 years

  • Human remains discovered in the Las Vegas desert 50 years ago have been identified as Anna Sylvia Just, a Canadian woman who disappeared in 1968.
  • The identification was made in 2024 using DNA provided by Just's sister, confirming the remains found in a shallow grave in 1970 belonged to her.
  • Just, a stenographer living in Henderson, Nevada, was believed to have borrowed money from Thomas Hanley, a union boss with known ties to the Chicago mob.
  • The Clark County coroner's office determined the individual died from a homicide due to a depressed skull fracture.
  • Thomas Hanley, who died in police custody in 1979, had a history of criminal accusations, including being accused of murder and later pleading guilty to another murder.
