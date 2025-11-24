Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Discovery sheds light on early human settlements

An indigenous man takes part in a demonstration in Argentina
An indigenous man takes part in a demonstration in Argentina (AFP/Getty)
  • Archaeologists have identified a previously unknown ancient human lineage in Argentina, providing new insights into the earliest settlements in South America.
  • The discovery involved analysing DNA from the bones and teeth of 238 indigenous individuals, some up to 10,000 years old, from the central Southern Cone region.
  • This new lineage emerged by 8,500 years ago and endured for over eight millennia, becoming the primary ancestral component in central Argentina.
  • The group developed a diverse array of languages and cultures, later expanding south to become the dominant ancestry in the Pampas region.
  • Researchers observed that this newly identified lineage largely remained isolated, with limited intermingling with other ancient groups in the area.
