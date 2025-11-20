Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge changes to legal migration rules announced that could affect millions

Mahmood swears in Commons as she says she has been a victim of racial slurs
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a significant shake-up to the UK's legal migration rules, stating that settlement is a "privilege, not a right" that must be earned.
  • The new "contribution-based model" will introduce mandatory conditions for settlement, including a clean criminal record, three years of National Insurance contributions, and A-level standard English proficiency.
  • The default qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) will increase from five to ten years, with variations based on an individual's contributions or circumstances.
  • Qualifying periods can be reduced for high taxpayers, global talent, and public service workers, but extended for benefit claimants, illegal entrants, and the 'Boris-wave' cohort.
  • Illegal entrants could face a wait of up to 30 years for long-term residency, though existing settled status holders will not be affected by these new rules.
