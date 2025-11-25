Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists confirm HPV vaccine does prevent cancer

Scientists have confirmed HPV does prevent cervical cancer
Scientists have confirmed HPV does prevent cervical cancer
  • Two comprehensive reviews confirm that HPV vaccines are consistently effective in preventing cervical cancer, particularly when administered to young people before exposure to the virus.
  • One review found that girls vaccinated before the age of 16 were 80 per cent less likely to develop cervical cancer, highlighting the vaccine's significant protective effect.
  • The vaccines were shown to reduce precancerous changes in the cervix and other tissues, as well as significantly decrease the risk of anogenital warts.
  • Common side effects were mild, such as pain or swelling at the injection site, with serious adverse reactions being rare, debunking social media claims of severe side effects.
  • The findings reinforce global recommendations to vaccinate both girls and boys, ideally before age 16, to achieve maximum protection against HPV-related cancers, though longer-term data is still needed for other cancer types.
