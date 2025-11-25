Scientists confirm HPV vaccine does prevent cancer
- Two comprehensive reviews confirm that HPV vaccines are consistently effective in preventing cervical cancer, particularly when administered to young people before exposure to the virus.
- One review found that girls vaccinated before the age of 16 were 80 per cent less likely to develop cervical cancer, highlighting the vaccine's significant protective effect.
- The vaccines were shown to reduce precancerous changes in the cervix and other tissues, as well as significantly decrease the risk of anogenital warts.
- Common side effects were mild, such as pain or swelling at the injection site, with serious adverse reactions being rare, debunking social media claims of severe side effects.
- The findings reinforce global recommendations to vaccinate both girls and boys, ideally before age 16, to achieve maximum protection against HPV-related cancers, though longer-term data is still needed for other cancer types.