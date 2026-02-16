Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Here’s how an under-16s social media ban might actually work

How do young people feel about the U16 social media ban?
  • Sir Keir Starmer has pledged a crackdown on children under 16 using smartphones in the UK, with a consultation on new social media protections set to launch in March.
  • The government aims to ensure no online platform gets a "free pass" regarding children's safety, vowing to make Britain a leader in online safety legislation.
  • Proposed measures include consulting on banning children from social media, restricting features like infinite scrolling, preventing VPN use for illicit content, and limiting interaction with online chatbots.
  • Ministers plan to close legal loopholes allowing chatbots to create deepfake nude images and will introduce powers through new bills to swiftly adapt laws to changing online behaviours.
  • Australia's recent ban on social media for under-16s, which includes significant fines for non-compliant platforms, is highlighted as a potential model, though it has faced criticism regarding privacy and effectiveness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in