Flawed developer processes are leaving communities without vital amenities, committee finds

  • MPs have urged the government to reform levies on house builders to ensure local communities benefit from increased land values and receive vital amenities.
  • A parliamentary committee found that current mechanisms, such as Section 106 agreements and the Community Infrastructure Levy, are flawed, leading to protracted negotiations and developers reducing affordable housing contributions.
  • The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee recommended reforms to viability assessments to guarantee agreed levels of affordable housing and encouraged local authorities to set minimum affordable housing targets.
  • Concerns were raised about the government's delay in publishing a long-term housing strategy and its ability to meet the 1.5 million new homes target, with suggestions for new land value capture mechanisms for proposed new towns.
  • The committee expressed serious concern over the reduction of affordable housing requirements for fast-track planning in London, fearing it could inflate land values and hinder delivery of genuinely affordable homes.
