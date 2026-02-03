Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why some £1m-plus UK homes are falling in value

Martin Lewis reveals how you could save tens of thousands of pounds by overpaying mortgage
  • Around one in 45 homes across Britain is currently valued at £1 million or more, according to estimates from property firm Savills.
  • This figure is an increase from one in 55 homes in 2019 but a decrease from the peak of one in 40 homes recorded in 2022.
  • There are an estimated 673,143 homes worth £1 million or more in Britain, which is 63,500 fewer than during the 2022 mini-housing boom.
  • The decline is attributed to higher mortgage costs, changing lifestyle priorities, and tougher tax measures on prime properties.
  • Approximately half of all million-pound properties are located in London, with the South East and South West experiencing some values falling back below the £1 million threshold.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in