Woman abused and lived in squalor while being kept as ‘slave’ for 25 years

The victim, who was 16 when she moved into Amanda Wixon's home in 1995, was subjected to regular beatings
The victim, who was 16 when she moved into Amanda Wixon's home in 1995, was subjected to regular beatings (Gloucestershire Police)
  • Amanda Wixon, 56, has been found guilty of holding a woman captive and forcing her to work as a "house slave" for over 25 years at her home in Gloucestershire.
  • The victim, who was 16 when she moved into Wixon's home in 1995, was subjected to regular beatings, including being hit with a broom handle which knocked out her teeth.
  • Further abuse included having washing-up liquid squirted down her throat, bleach splashed on her face, and her head repeatedly shaved against her will, while being denied adequate food and hygiene.
  • The family home in Tewkesbury was described as squalid and overcrowded, with the victim's bedroom resembling a "prison cell" when police intervened in March 2021.
  • Wixon was convicted of false imprisonment, requiring forced labour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and is currently on conditional bail awaiting sentencing on March 12.
