New study reveals where it’s cheaper to buy homes than rent

Video Player Placeholder
Martin Lewis reveals how you could save tens of thousands of pounds by overpaying mortgage
  • Analysis by Lloyds bank indicates that buying a home with a mortgage could be more affordable than renting for first-time buyers in many major British cities.
  • The study compared typical monthly rental costs with potential mortgage payments, based on a 5 per cent deposit, a 4.78 per cent fixed interest rate for five years, and a 30-year repayment term, excluding London.
  • In Glasgow, mortgage payments were found to be approximately 32 per cent cheaper than rent, potentially saving buyers £396 per month, while Newcastle offered savings of 20 per cent or £217 monthly.
  • The typical 5 per cent deposit required could be around £11,412, based on an average first-time buyer property price of £228,233, with some cities needing deposits as low as £8,600.
  • Amanda Bryden from Lloyds highlighted that low-deposit mortgages could help people move from renting to owning sooner, advising buyers to consider other upfront costs and the long-term benefit of building equity.
