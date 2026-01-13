Warning over hot water bottle fire risk
- Electric rechargeable hot-water bottles, specifically the Southern Arbor brand, have been urgently recalled due to a serious fire risk.
- The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued the recall, stating the bottles lack thermal protection, causing them to overheat and potentially ignite.
- These faulty hot-water bottles, made in China, were sold on the online platform TikTok Shop and have since been removed.
- The product's adaptor also poses a safety hazard, featuring incorrectly sized pins that do not meet UK safety regulations.
- Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the model code QM-01 hot-water bottle and contact their distributor for a refund or redress.