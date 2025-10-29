Two-thirds of England’s independent hospices report deficit
- Two-thirds of independent hospices in England reported a financial deficit in 2023/24, with overall expenditure exceeding income by £78 million.
- This financial shortfall has led to cuts in vital services, a reduction of approximately 300 inpatient beds, and fewer staff for dying patients.
- The National Audit Office (NAO) report highlights inconsistent and insufficient funding, noting that only around 29 per cent of hospice income comes from government sources.
- The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England do not fully understand their reliance on the independent hospice sector, leading to unclear commissioning and potential unmet local demand.
- Hospice leaders describe the sector as being in “crisis” and are calling for urgent reform and full government funding to ensure access to specialist palliative and end-of-life care.