Postmasters who signed NDA’s in Horizon scandal given new update
- Detectives investigating the Post Office scandal have urged more sub-postmasters to come forward after non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) were declared unenforceable.
- Police have indicated that top executives at both the Post Office and Fujitsu, responsible for the faulty Horizon IT system, may face investigation.
- Eight individuals have been identified as suspects, with five already interviewed under caution, and a further 53 identified as "persons of interest".
- The investigation, Operation Olympos, is seeking additional funding from the Home Office to prevent delays, as current resources are insufficient.
- Officers anticipate charging decisions by late 2027, defending the investigation's pace by emphasising the need for accuracy and thoroughness, particularly regarding disclosure.